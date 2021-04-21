The pool at Easter Seals Camp Winfield will be filled once again with excited campers as the fun moves to day camps this summer. (Photo submitted)

Camp Winfield to open for day campers

Return to popular facility to happen in July after being closed in 2020 due to COVID

The camp will be open for four weeks of day camps throughout July after being closed last summer due to COVID-19.

“We’re excited to see our campers in person for day camps this summer,” says Lisa Beck, CEO and president of Easter Seals BC/Yukon. “For our campers, it’s a highlight and favourite week of the year. Camps provide a critical opportunity to address isolation and socialization, especially following this year’s pandemic when so many programs and supportive services shut down. And for those that can’t travel to Lake Country, we’re once again offering virtual summer camp online.”

For the past 53 years, campers with diverse abilities have come to the camp to get an adrenaline rush from the big swing along with many other activities the camp offers, like the waterslide, rock wall and ropes course.

“In previous years, we’ve hosted 250 campers for overnight summer camp,” says James Gagnon, director of camp and facilities at Easter Seals. “Last year we had to close all three of our camps due to COVID-19 and pivoted to offer virtual camps instead. All 10 of those weeks sold out, showing you just how important these camps are for our kids.

“To be able to offer day camps this year is very exciting. Campers are going to experience all that camp has to offer, just without the sleepover.”

Campers will be in groups of six, lunch and snacks are included, and two nurses will be onsite each day.

To register for day camps, and check out other camps being offered, visit www.eastersealsbcy.ca.

READ MORE: $24K boost for virtual Camp Winfield amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Camp Winfield enhances diverse ability children’s lives for 51 years

Recreation

