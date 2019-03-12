Friends of Canadian Broadcast members gathered to support community journalism Tuesday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in Kelowna

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday

A group of Central Okanagan residents are trying to bring to light the pressing issues surrounding massive media conglomerates and the effect they have on community journalism.

Carol Kergan feels strongly about Canadian media democracy, which she said is being eroded by large corporations like Facebook and Amazon.

“It’s deeply part of who I am,” she said, adding her father was Dallas Smythe, a political researcher focused on communication.

“We want to keep Canada aware of Canada and (without sustaining and supporting Canadian media), we’re going to be invaded more and more from these platforms that other countries are working on (regulating),” she said.

Kergan was one of roughly 10 residents who gathered on Cadder Avenue Tuesday to kickstart the Friends of Canadian Broadcasting We Choose lawn sign campaign to advocate for the taxation and regulation of large digital corporations. Roughly 2,300 members of Friends live in the Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: Liberals urged to tax e-commerce services like Netflix

“Those companies are allowed to operate without having to follow any of the rules the rest of us have to follow. They don’t collect HST so they can change 13 per cent less than the Canadian competitors… There are tax rules that are not applied to digital media,” said Jim Thompson, communications officer with Friends.

“Our government let’s them operate in Canada, following their own rules and letting them do whatever they want.”

Daniel Bernhard, executive director with Friends, said the movement encapsulates all forms of journalism, not just the CBC.

Publishers like Facebook are not accountable and allow the publications of fake news, he said.

“They’re already censoring our speech, but they don’t have our values. They’re not accountable to anyone, and there are no standards of quality they have to abide by with standards of professionalism,” he said.

“We are launching our national land sign campaign here in Kelowna… and we’ll be setting up campaigns just like us throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec,” Bernhard said.

READ MORE: Netflix to invest $500M in Canada as part of feds’ new cultural plan

Kelowna was chosen as it’s considered a close riding, where politicians will actually listen to constituents, Bernhard said, and there’s enough support to actually launch a campaign.

The film Digital Disconnect will be presented as part of the campaign, Tuesday night at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, starting at 6:30 p.m. Bernhard will also be conducting a meet and greet.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes
Next story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

Two vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The morning traffic is being affected by a crash at Ross Road

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Mazu was featured at SXSW StartUp Spotlight

Kelowna tech company is in top 30 chosen for one of the largest festivals for film and technology

Most Read