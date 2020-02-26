Campaign promotes Syilx/Okanagan language and culture

To support initiative, Nsylixcen t-shirts and water bottles are being distributed across Okanagan

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) has launched a We Love Language campaign to help promote Syilx language and culture.

As part of the campaign, nsylixcen words are being placed on t-shirts and water bottles and then dispersed across seven different First Nation communities.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campus flies Syilx flag

Nsylixcen words like “ʕay̓n̓cút” and “n̓kl̓xʷusm”, which mean ‘laugh’ and ‘hug’ in English, are being used in the campaign to help support healthy family relationships.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, Nsylixcen t-shirts were handed out in the Okanagan Indian Band and the Westbank First Nation (WFN) to help promote the campaign.

According to WFN, nsyilxcən is spoken by about 5,200 people in the Syilx/Okanagan region.

Syilx/Okanagan traditional territory stretches approximately 69,000 kilometres from Revelstoke B.C. to Wilbur, Washington.

The campaign is part of ONA’s You Empowered and Strong program, which was a project launched in 2017 to address the harmful impacts of family violence in First Nation communities.

To learn more about the We Love Language campaign, you can visit ONA’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature
Next story
Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

Just Posted

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Campaign promotes Syilx/Okanagan language and culture

To support initiative, Nsylixcen t-shirts and water bottles are being distributed across Okanagan

Casinos butt heads over table games at Kelowna council meeting

Chances will soon offer table games, despite opposition from Playtime Casino

District of Lake Country receives financial reporting award

This is the fifth consecutive year that the district has received the award

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

COLUMN: Extending Employment Insurance sickness benefits

One of the challenges, with so many different events occurring in Ottawa,… Continue reading

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Volunteers share amazing memories of Vancouver Olympic games

A decade ago this month, Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics. Approximately… Continue reading

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read