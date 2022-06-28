Camper van loses control, crosses 3 lanes of traffic, smashes into fence in Kelowna

Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

A camper van careened off Highway 97 and through a fence near Sexsmith Road in Kelowna, Tuesday afternoon.

The camper appeared to have crashed through the fence at Fraser RV and landed in a gas station parking lot.

One RV may have been damaged in the incident.

A southbound lane is partially closed on Highway 97 while emergency crews are on the scene.

According to a witness, the camper van was travelling northbound on the highway, lost control, drove over the median across three lanes of traffic without colliding with any vehicls on the road, hit a sign before crashing into the fence.

The driver of the camper van was being assessed by BC Ambulance.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

READ MORE: Man reported to have a gun causes large police response in Kelowna

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for family of deceased Kelowna woman found near Mission Creek

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Water advisory in place for West Kelowna’s Lakeview-Rose Valley
Next story
Housing, homelessness and poverty are top concerns in B.C. municipal election: survey

Just Posted

(Photo - Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors welcome 7th recruit of the offseason

Police at home on Garroway Place, June 27. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
B.C.’s police watch dog investigating possible Peachland murder-suicide

Peachland Coun. Patrick Van Minsel declares his intention to run for mayor. (Photo/Matt Abrey)
Peachland coun. Patrick Van Minsel running for mayor

Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Camper van loses control, crosses 3 lanes of traffic, smashes into fence in Kelowna