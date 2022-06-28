Camper van loses control, crosses 3 lanes of traffic, smashes into fence in Kelowna

Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News) Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News) Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News) Camper crash off Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

A camper van careened off Highway 97 and through a fence near Sexsmith Road in Kelowna, Tuesday afternoon.

The camper appeared to have crashed through the fence at Fraser RV and landed in a gas station parking lot.

One RV may have been damaged in the incident.

A southbound lane is partially closed on Highway 97 while emergency crews are on the scene.

According to a witness, the camper van was travelling northbound on the highway, lost control, drove over the median across three lanes of traffic without colliding with any vehicls on the road, hit a sign before crashing into the fence.

The driver of the camper van was being assessed by BC Ambulance.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

