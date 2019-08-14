Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Shuswap campground

Caution is being urged for campers at a boat-in park on Shuswap Lake following aggressive black bear activity.
The BC Parks Service has issued a bulletin warning of the bear activity at the Lighthouse Campsite near the Marble Point Campground. The campsite, a part of the Shuswap Lake Marine Provincial Park system, is located on the east shore of Shuswap Lake between Sicamous and the Cinnemousun Narrows.
Those who plan to stay at Marble Point are advised to take extra steps to manage animal attractants at their campsites. Campers should store food and other attractants in their boats rather than in tents or around their campsites.
If a black bear is seen in the campground, BC Parks advises park users to back away and remove themselves from the area. The parks service notes on its website that many of the province’s parks are home to bears. Along with managing attractants, park users are advised to stay alert, travel in groups and make plenty of noise to avoid surprising bears. Carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it is also advised.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter