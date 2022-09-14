Campfire ban lifted in Central Okanagan

The campfire ban is coming to an end in the Central Okanagan.

With the recent cooler temperatures and rain showers, the potential fire danger has dropped from moderate to low.

Effective immediately, campfires are now allowed in the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas which are:

Joe Riche

Ellison

North Westside

Wilson’s Landing

City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10

District of Lake Country

District of Peachland

Anyone who is having a campfire must ensure that tools and water is on site to contain the fire, someone is always attending to the fire, and that it is fully extinguished when done with it.

This year’s campfire ban was put in place back on July 28th because of the hot, dry conditions.

The RDCO would like to remind the public that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of Central Okanagan and to use them must be approved in writing in the districts of West Kelowna and Lake Country.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

