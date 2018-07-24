Campfire bans issued around B.C.

As of Thursday at noon, the majority of the province will no longer allow campfires.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre.

Due to several wildfires burning in both regions, mixed with hot and dry conditions, the fire danger ratings are now generally at moderate or high.

Forest fuels are drying out quickly. Hot weather and dry lightning are in the forecast and it is crucial to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

This prohibition applies to all public and private land. Also prohibited are the use of outdoor stoves, chimneys, air curtain burners, sky lanterns, fireworks, firecrackers, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, the use of tiki torches, and binary exploding targets used for rifle target practice.

These prohibitions do not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gas, so long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Prohibitions on larger Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain in effect.

Last week the BC Wildfire Service implemented a campfire ban for the Coastal Fire Centre due to high temperatures and no rain in the immediate forecast. Since April 1, 69 per cent of wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre have been caused by people, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, or required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

