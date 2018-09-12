Campfire bans lifted in the Central Okanagan

The ban has been in place since July 26

Effective immediately, the ban on campfires has been lifted in most Central Okanagan areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The ban on campfires within local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since July 26. Forecast showers and cooler temperatures are reducing the potential fire threat.

With appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of fire, campfires are once again allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas: Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson’s Landing, the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, and District of Peachland.

All smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are reminded not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle. As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Please remember that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the Fire Chief.

