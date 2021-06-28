Campfires banned as heat wave cooks the Central Okanagan

The ban will be effective as of noon on Wednesday, June 30

Campfires will be banned across the Central Okanagan as of noon on Wednesday, June 30.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) says the ban is due to extreme temperatures, dry conditions and the high-to-extreme fire danger rating in the region.

The campfire ban affects all municipalities and unincorporated areas within the RDCO, including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation, and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, and Wilson’s Landing service areas within the Central Okanagan East and West electoral areas.

Campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna limits at any time.

Violators of the ban could be fined and charged for the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint.

The RDCO encourages residents to call the regional fire dispatch centre at 250-469-8577 should they see someone putting on an illegal campfire.

“Fire departments throughout the Central Okanagan remind residents and visitors that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished and motorists are reminded to use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle,” the RDCO said in a statement.

“In addition, to prevent accidental fires and injuries, all fireworks are banned within the Central Okanagan, unless specifically permitted by a local fire department.”

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan are forecasted to be in excess of 40 C throughout the week.

READ MORE: Vernon, Kelowna beat heat records Saturday

READ MORE: Nearly 30 per cent of respondents broken COVID-19 restrictions: Canada-wide survey

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional Districtfire ban