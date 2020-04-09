Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Restrictions have been implemented elsewhere within valley

While burning restrictions are about to take effect in most of British Columbia, campfires are still permitted in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

On April 9, district staff said no campfire bans are in place at the present.

The burning restrictions, which will take effect April 16 at noon, are for Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The ban was done in an effort to reduce excess air pollution.

The approach taken by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is different from that in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, where a campfire ban was put in place on April 3 to support COVID-19 health efforts by reducing air pollution.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has not implemented further burning restrictions, but urges people not to have outdoor fires at this time.

