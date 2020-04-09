File photo

Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Restrictions have been implemented elsewhere within valley

While burning restrictions are about to take effect in most of British Columbia, campfires are still permitted in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

On April 9, district staff said no campfire bans are in place at the present.

READ ALSO: B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

READ ALSO: North Okanagan district discourages campfires amid COVID-19

The burning restrictions, which will take effect April 16 at noon, are for Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The ban was done in an effort to reduce excess air pollution.

The approach taken by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is different from that in the Regional District of Central Okanagan, where a campfire ban was put in place on April 3 to support COVID-19 health efforts by reducing air pollution.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has not implemented further burning restrictions, but urges people not to have outdoor fires at this time.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire ban

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19
Next story
B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Just Posted

Unemployment up, Kelowna loses 2,000 jobs in March: StatCan

March unemployment rate 5.9 per cent, highest in Kelowna since January 2018

Peachland residents living in lockdown in central Philippines

Kevin and Gracelyn Bennett have been in the Philippines since December

Kelowna toddler officially cancer-free

Elara Isagawa’s family is thanking the community for their support throughout her treatment

Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact

Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

The Valens Company plans to distribute 40,000 sanitizer bottles to frontline workers across Canada

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Law enforcement will patrol shuttered campgrounds in Cascades this weekend

Patrols will enforce provincial order requiring all such facilities remain closed during COVID-19

B.C., Alberta health ministers urge public to stay home Easter weekend

Regional politicians, online petition calling for closure of provincial border to non-essential traffic

Campfires still permitted in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Restrictions have been implemented elsewhere within valley

Summerland parks remain open for passive use

Users urged to maintain physical distancing to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan Indian Band asks visitors to ‘stay away’ during COVID-19

Chief and council asks non-residents not to visit OKIB reserve lands during the pandemic

Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Regional district follows provincial health officer’s lead in telling citizens to stay put this Easter

Shuswap’s Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race postponed to 2021

Organizers follow direction from provincial/national bodies to cancel May event

Most Read