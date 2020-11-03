Dr. Sean Rourke is shown in this undated image. PHOTO BY UNITY HEALTH TORONTO/YURI MARKAROV/HANDOUT /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Dr. Sean Rourke is shown in this undated image. PHOTO BY UNITY HEALTH TORONTO/YURI MARKAROV/HANDOUT /THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canada approves first HIV self-test in long-awaited move to reduce screening barriers

Canada follows dozens of other countries in greenlighting the technology

Federal regulators have approved the first HIV self-test in Canada in a long-awaited move that experts have called critical to reaching people who don’t know they have the virus.

Health Canada granted a medical device licence on Monday to a one-minute, finger-prick blood test manufactured by Richmond, B.C.-based bioLytical Laboratories.

Canada follows dozens of other countries in greenlighting the technology, which has been endorsed by the World Health Organization as a tool to reduce the number of people with undiagnosed HIV.

The principal investigator of a study that was submitted to regulators as part of their review says the approval of HIV self-testing could “open incredible doors” to increasing access to life-extending treatments and preventing the spread of infection in Canada.

Dr. Sean Rourke, a scientist with the Centre for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, says he’s working with community organizations across the country to launch a telehealth program in January that will distribute 60,000 self-tests and connect people with care.

Rourke says the need for self-testing has become even more important as a recent survey of roughly 300 front-line providers suggests the COVID-19 crisis has cut access to clinical HIV testing services nearly in half.

READ MORE: COVID-19 underscores need for Canada to approve HIV self-tests, says researcher

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHIV/AIDS

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada on track to see 8,000 new COVID cases a day if contacts not cut by 25%
Next story
Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

Just Posted

Mission Creek Landing on Hall Road. Google Maps.
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing

Tim Nutt is one of North America’s top comedians. (Contributed)
Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Nutt will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Masks required at all Okanagan YMCA facilities

Those attending Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA, will be required to wear a mask

Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26 lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)
City of Kelowa Remembrance Day hours of operation

Civic property hours for Nov. 11

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

A man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump beside another man raising a flag in support of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally held by Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)
Okanagan residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election

Election day takes place today

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Cherryville Community Food Bank Society announced it had been broken into sometime over Monday night or Tuesday morning Nov. 3, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)
North Okanagan food bank broken into

‘I know they must be desperate and I want to help,’ society spokesperson says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Most Read