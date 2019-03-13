Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Canada has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8s following the fatal plane crash in Ethiopia.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday morning issued a safety notice, banning domestic or foreign Max 8s from taking off, landing or flying through Canadian airspace.

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in Sunday’s plane crash in Addis Ababa, prompting more than 30 countries to ground the plane model until an investigation is conducted.

The crash in Ethiopia follows an October crash in Indonesia, which killed 189 people. Both involved the Boeing 737 Max 8.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

READ MORE: Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

He said the decision to ban the plane out of national airspace follows data obtained through satellite intelligence. The data is inconclusive, he said, but it does show similarities between the two crashes.

More to come.

