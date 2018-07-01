Canada Day in your words

We have built the ultimate community photo album of how Kelowna celebrated

Waiting for the Westside Daze parade in West Kelowna, Matthew Abery photo

Canada Day long weekend was action packed with amazing events going on in Kelowna! To commemorate Canada’s big 151 we have compiled your posts to create a community photo album of how you celebrated Canada’s birthday. Seas of red and white coated the city from West Kelowna to Big White!

’Homebase’ Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament

NHL all-stars traded in their hockey sticks for bats to raise money for JoAnna’s House this weekend in a heated competition featuring former Rockets Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau and Luke Schenn along with a roster of hockey heavy weights. Read more here

Westside Daze

The weekend event dazzled while bringing together everything good about West Kelowna in one family friendly event. The multifaceted unifying event included a parade, dog agility contest, concerts, food vendors and fireworks that 35,000 people have come to love each year.

Big White

The mountain kicked off their summer season with the Craft and Country Beer and Music Mountain Festival where breweries from all over the Okanagan could showcase their latest creations at a higher altitude.

Downtown Kelowna

Seven stages set up over the downtown area, and all the activities your hearts desired to fulfill your Canada Day dreams.

Enjoy your Canada Day festivities, don’t drink and drive.

How did you enjoy the weekend wrap-up? Is there something else you would like to see us add? Want to see your photos included next week? Hashtag your photos with #explorekelowna and you could be featured.

