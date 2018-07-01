Canada Day in your words

Canada Day long weekend was action packed with amazing events going on in Kelowna! To commemorate Canada’s big 151 we have compiled your posts to create a community photo album of how you celebrated Canada’s birthday. Seas of red and white coated the city from West Kelowna to Big White!
’Homebase’ Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament
NHL all-stars traded in their hockey sticks for bats to raise money for JoAnna’s House this weekend in a heated competition featuring former Rockets Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau and Luke Schenn along with a roster of hockey heavy weights. Read more here
Wow! What an awesome night at the inaugural Gorges-Comeau Homebase Slow-Pitch NHL Charity game. It was an honour & pleasure to help produce this event to a sold out crowd with 850 kids & fans, 20+ NHL stars, lots of laughs, home runs and money raised for the JoeAnna's house. Awesome initiative by Josh Gorges & Blake Comeau- an unreal experience for the players & fans and great execution by the KGH team. Next year will be bigger & better 👊 #Kelowna #Kelownanow #nhl #hockey #community #supportlocal #livemusic #beer #softball
Westside Daze
The weekend event dazzled while bringing together everything good about West Kelowna in one family friendly event. The multifaceted unifying event included a parade, dog agility contest, concerts, food vendors and fireworks that 35,000 people have come to love each year.
BC Ambassador Melissa had tons of fun participating in the Westside Daze Parade in West Kelowna! There were huge crowds of people celebrating the Canada Day weekend at Westside Daze, an annual community family event! Thank you to Westside Celebration Society for allowing Melissa to join the parade, and thank you to Orchard Ford in Kelowna for the generous loan of a beautiful parade vehicle! #bcambassador #westsidedaze #westkelowna #canadaday #parade
Big White
The mountain kicked off their summer season with the Craft and Country Beer and Music Mountain Festival where breweries from all over the Okanagan could showcase their latest creations at a higher altitude.
Downtown Kelowna
Seven stages set up over the downtown area, and all the activities your hearts desired to fulfill your Canada Day dreams.
Happy Canada Day from all of us Downtown Kelowna! 🇨🇦There are loads of celebrations happening Downtown today, including the @festivalskelowna Celebrate Canada Festival. For all the events happening Downtown today check the full listing on our website 👉link in bio. 📷: @kelownanow . . . . #kelowna #ylw #kelownaliving #okanagan #okanaganliving #supportlocal #hellokelowna #kelownanow #tourismkelowna #okanaganlifestyle #shopkelowna #explorekelowna #kelownafornia #kelownaevents
Enjoy your Canada Day festivities, don’t drink and drive.
