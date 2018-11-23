The Canadian flag was removed from city hall this week as film crews shoot Endless. - Sydney Morton/Capital News

Canada flag removed from Kelowna city hall for film crew

We’re glorious and free, while pretending to be California

As filming continues this week in Kelowna for a dramatic romance, the city will be little less recognizable as a Canadian city.

Kelowna temporarily removed its Canadian flag from its home at City Hall Thursday, as film crews shoot footage this week in the city’s downtown for Endless, starring Nicholas Hamilton who is most known for his portrayal of Henry Bowers in It.

While Kelowna has been lenient about removing its Canada flag, Vancouver has a stricter policy for its flag at city hall.

RELATED: Movie-making in Kelowna

Gail Prickard, with the City of Vancouver, said the city asks producers to edit out the Canadian flag and Photoshop the desired flag for the end product.

She said the city has received two requests in the last 10 years to remove the flag and there hasn’t been an issue with the approach Vancouver has taken.

According to Tom Wilson, communications officer with the city, said the provincial and federal protocol didn’t specify against temporarily removing flags, as it happens for maintenance and repairs.

“The filming will have a $1.3 million impact to our community and the company doing the filming is in the process of moving some of its permanent operations from Regina to Kelowna,” he said in an emailed statement.

The movie also employing 49 local crew members and 400 extras.

RELATED: B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Alicia Neill, manager of Mosaic Books, said crew members warmed up their fingers in his bookstore between takes.

“They were shooting a scene on the street, it was one scene over and over… they did it at least eight times,” Neill said when she arrived at the store at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Neill said it didn’t have a large impact on the store’s business, as it’s a quiet time of year, but if they were filming on the weekend or during the store’s 50th-anniversary sale, which takes place Friday, there would be more of a problem, but it’s only for one day.

Crews have been friendly and respectful, she said. A little sticker has been placed on the Mosiac Book logo outside to make it look more Californian, where the film is set.

On Wednesday, film crews were spotted shooting a scene on the roof of the building that houses Lululemon, Barreroom Kelowna and Spinco at Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crashes are not inevitable, says Kelowna lawyer
Next story
More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Just Posted

More lawsuits filed aginst former Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from aboriginal youths in his care

The Headstones share the story behind debut 1993 album Picture of Health

For their 25th anniversary the rock band wanted to give their fans even more

West Kelowna to light up the night with holiday cheer

Here is your guide to light ups in West Kelowna

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Mother Nature helps Kelowna-area ski resort with its opening day

On cue, snow fell Thursday morning as Big White Ski Resort opened some of its runs

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 23, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Okanagan boy helping launch B.C. Children’s Hospital Christmas fundraiser

Okanagan cancer survivor stars in Whitecaps/BC Children’s Hospital promo

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Most Read