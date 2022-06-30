Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Canada flag won’t fly at Kelowna City Hall this weekend

The flag pole’s hoisting mechanism is broken

  • Jun. 30, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News

The Canada flag won’t fly above Kelowna City Hall this weekend as the nation celebrates its 155th birthday.

According to the city there was a break in the mechanism that raises and lowers flags at city hall.

The specialized service to repair the flag pole’s hoisting mechanism is provided by a Vancouver company that was unable to get to the repair in time for Canada Day. The repairs are expected to take place next week.

The city wants to ensure residents and visitors were aware that this repair is underway and the flag will be displayed in its proper place as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Grab your friends and find out what's happening Canada Day in Kelowna

