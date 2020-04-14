Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

As of midnight Tuesday (April 14), Canadians returning to the country must have a “credible” quarantine plan or face 14 days in a hotel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday morning, nearly one week after B.C. brought in similar rules amid frustration with a lack of quarantine enforcement from Ottawa.

The changes are a “strengthening of the Quarantine Act,” Trudeau said.

“If their plan is to go stay in a place where they are many elderly family members…. don’t have a set destination if they’ve been out of the country for many years,” that would constitute a non-credible plan, Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine

READ MORE: 1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans

More to come.

