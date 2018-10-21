Unionized Canada Post workers could go on strike starting Monday. (Canada Post)

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

Mail will still be delivered but it will be delayed

Do you have legal pot in the mail? Hoping to get your proportional representation mail-in ballot soon?

You might be out of luck, as the union representing Canada Post workers announced rotating strikes starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday unless a deal is reached.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said that the strikes will start in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor.

The union said strikes will last for 24 hours with locations striking daily.

Mail will continue to be delivered but will be delayed, the union said.

“Canada Post had the opportunity this weekend to stop any postal disruption on Monday, but instead, as they have for almost a year, they refused to talk about the issues that matter to our members,” says union national president Mike Palecek.

“Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn’t address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs.”

The union said workers were striking for job security, and end to forced overtime, better health and safety measures and service expansion and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

