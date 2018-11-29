Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Canada is imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabian nationals linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is announcing the move at a G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

RELATED: Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets might have in Canada and says they cannot enter the country. The United States has already done something similar.

Freeland says the sanctions are designed to target individuals who, are in the opinion of the government, responsible for or complicit in the writer’s October killing.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi monarchy. Though he was living in exile in the United States, he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork for his impending marriage and never came out.

RELATED: US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

The Saudi government’s story about what happened has changed repeatedly, from questioning whether Khashoggi actually disappeared to admitting that he was killed by Saudi agents in what a prosecutor has called a bungled rogue operation to bring him back to Saudia Arabia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Next story
Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

Just Posted

Trustees push again to replace Rutland Middle School

Central Okanagan school board argues funding case in letter to Education Minister Rob Fleming

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Local band and director look to shed light on unique Kelowna music scene

Winners of STORYHIVE Music Video Edition will give audiences a glimpse behind the scenes

Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

The Kelowna based band shares pieces of their homeland with each stanza

City ready to tear down Kelowna’s former RCMP building

The now gutted building on Doyle Avenue will be demolished before the end of December

Cooler temperatures on the way for B.C. Interior

Environment Canada is forecasting a cooler next few days

Ukraine urges NATO to deploy ships amid standoff with Russia

Action by NATO could further inflame tensions between the two countries

Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

The two remaining adult koi and 344 juveniles were removed on Tuesday

Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress

Trump’s former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress

Trump says he wouldn’t take Manafort pardon ‘off the table’

Trump claims dirty tactics employed by the special counsel pressured witnesses to lie

Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Victoria penthouse eclipses previous $7M sale in same building

B.C. police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Most Read