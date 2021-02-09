Green party Leader Annamie Paul comments on the government’s climate legislation during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, November 19, 2020. Paul says Canada should support moving the 2022 Winter Olympics outside China citing a “genocidal campaign” by the state against Uighur Muslim minority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Green party Leader Annamie Paul comments on the government’s climate legislation during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, November 19, 2020. Paul says Canada should support moving the 2022 Winter Olympics outside China citing a “genocidal campaign” by the state against Uighur Muslim minority. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada should consider hosting 2022 Winter Olympics, says Green Leader Annamie Paul

Parliamentary subcommittee concluded that China’s treatment of Uighurs does amount to genocide

Canada should support moving the 2022 Olympics outside China over its “genocidal campaign” against the Uighur Muslim minority, says Green Leader Annamie Paul, and consider offering to play a role in hosting the global competition instead.

“If an ongoing genocide is not reason enough to relocate a sporting event, then my question is, what is?” she said during a virtual news conference Tuesday.

She urged the International Olympic Committee, along with Canada and other countries that condemn human rights violations in China, to find another venue.

She said Canada should think about offering to host the Winter Olympics, possibly with the United States, because both countries have the needed infrastructure and experience.

“This is the kind of creative solution that Canada used to be known for and can be known for again,” she said.

An open letter signed by 13 MPs, a half-dozen Quebec politicians and others Saturday called for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved outside China.

The letter demands the International Olympic Committee relocate the global competition to avoid having athletes “tainted” by an event legislators say would be comparable to the 1936 Berlin games under the Nazi regime, rendering it “The Games of Shame.”

Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, called on the United Nations in November to investigate whether China’s persecution of ethnic Muslim Uighurs in its Xinjiang province constitutes genocide.

A Canadian parliamentary subcommittee concluded in an October report that China’s treatment of Uighurs does amount to genocide, a characterization the country rejected as baseless.

China has been accused of using forced birth control to limit Uighur births and detention camps to indoctrinate the mostly-Muslim minority into mainstream Chinese society.

Beijing has denied any wrongdoing, saying it is running a voluntary employment and language-training program.

The letter, whose signatories include gold medallist Jean-Luc Brassard and former Liberal cabinet minister Irwin Cotler, follows a call from some 180 human rights groups to boycott the Beijing games, slated to kick off on Feb. 4, 2022.

The statement clarifies it is calling for relocation rather than a boycott.

“We are not asking our athletes to give up their Olympic dream, because we know full well how much effort will have gone into pursuing it,” it says.

READ MORE: MPs demand relocation of 2022 Olympics due to China’s abuse of Uighurs

Paul said the federal government can ultimately decide whether Canada’s athletes will take part in any Olympics.

“China has proven itself to be incredibly resistant to liberalization of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Paul said.

“There is no reason to credibly believe that the celebration of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, alongside a genocide, will produce any such results.”

She said Canada should speak out very strongly and condemn China’s human rights violations.

Canada should also convene with its allies in order to consider all of the options to get the Chinese government and other states committing human rights violations back into compliance with international law.

“It can involve anything from quiet diplomacy, all the way to sanctions and everything in between,” she said.

———

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChinaGreen PartyOlympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada to temporarily cut at least 1,500 jobs, suspend 17 foreign routes
Next story
Experts say race for COVID drugs dogged by false promises, lack of co-ordination

Just Posted

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

The West Kelowna Shelter Society operates out of the Westbank United Church. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Enough shelter spaces as temperatures dip in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Local advocates say this is thanks to collaboration between various agencies

Simon Rypiak was granted day parole in September 2020. (Contributed)
Former Kelowna pimp released on day parole

Simon Rypiak was convicted in 2019 of running a prostitution ring in Kelowna

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

If the bid is accepted, it would mark the fourth time Kelowna has been chosen to host the event

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Seventeen-year-old Chelsea Roszell returned to class Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after suffering a life-threatening stroke in November 2020. (Wendy Mcghghy - Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook)
Vernon teen back in class after life-threatening stroke

‘She is a fighter,’ mom says of daughter on road to recovery

The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Oliver, pictured here, is opening its doors as an emergency shelter for the ongoing cold snap. (Google Maps)
First cold weather shelters open in Oliver and Osoyoos

Temperatures during the next week are expected to drop as low as -21 C

Penticton police officers deal with double the case load compared to every other B.C. jurisdiction. They are getting burned out and frustrated, said Supt. Brian Hunter to city council Feb. 2, 2021. (Western News file photo)
Drugs, guns, cash and resisting arrest: Two weeks in the life of a Penticton cop

Penticton RCMP detail recent rash of crime, dangerous behavior

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Compost collection bins, similar to these Salmon Arm ones, are the largest cost of a curbside pickup program, which Vernon is hoping to secure with a grant. (File photo)
Compost collection plan ripens in North Okanagan

Household program pushed forward, grant dependent

Adam Blair, who is the general manager and executive professional at Talking Rock Golf Resort near Chase has added president of the PGA of BC to his list of titles. (Submitted)
Talking Rock golf pro Adam Blair named PGA of BC president

Blair already serves as the executive pro and general manager of the renowned course near Chase

Most Read