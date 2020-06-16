Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday (June 16). The border has remained shut to non-essential travel between the two countries since mid-March.

The extension announced Tuesday will keep the border closed until July 21. Earlier this month, the federal government announced a “limited exemption” for immediate family members that would allow them to enter Canada as long as they stayed for at least 15 days, 14 of which would be spent in mandatory quarantine.

Some have criticized the 15-day minimum stay, saying it makes it impossible for cross-border families to meet if they cannot afford to take more than two weeks off work.

READ MORE: Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands

READ MORE: Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

READ MORE: CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CanadaCoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weekend rainfall pushes Okanagan lakes closer to capacity
Next story
City of Kelowna remembers Brain Injury Awareness Month

Just Posted

City of Kelowna remembers Brain Injury Awareness Month

The city will light the Spirit of Sail in blue on June 23

Lake Country woman dies in Kamloops collision

The 49-year-old woman was struck while crossing an intersection on Highway 5A

Vehicle flips following collision in West Kelowna

A three vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Highway 97, Tuesday morning

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Kelowna council confused, frustrated by report on future of e-scooters in the city

E-scooter sharing programs are currently out of operation due to the pandemic and city staff say they may not return for some time

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Napping driver suspected of causing four-vehicle Highway 1 collision near Chase

Transport truck among vehicles hit, RCMP report only minor injuries sustained

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Weekend rainfall pushes Okanagan lakes closer to capacity

Boaters, homeowners asked to take extra measures to protect shorelines in Coldstream

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Most Read