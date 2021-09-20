CANADA VOTES: Conservative Dan Albas re-elected for fourth term

Albas currently sits at 22,694 votes and 45.3 per cent of the popular vote

Conservative incumbent Dan Albas has been reelected as the Member of Parliament for the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding for his fourth consecutive term.

As of 10:15 p.m., Albas is up more than 10,000 votes over Liberal challenger Sarah Eves with over 85 per cent of the polls reporting, according to Elections Canada.

Albas currently sits at 24,691 votes and 45.6 per cent of the popular vote. Eves sits at 13,023 votes and 24.1 per cent of the popular vote. Behind those are federal NDP candidate Joan Phillip with 20.4 per cent (11,069 votes), People’s Party candidate Kathryn McDonald with 7.3 per cent (3,933 votes) and Green Party candidate Brennan Wauters with 2.6 per cent (1,429 votes).

“I am certainly very honoured to represent this riding again and I want to thank everyone who put their name forward. Everyone had good ideas on how to help the riding and it is not easy putting your name forward,” said Albas in an interview with Black Press Media.

“We talked about some important issues in this riding this election, but we didn’t need to call an election to do so,” Albas said.

When asked about a Liberal minority government, Albas didn’t get into specifics.

“There are still mail-in ballots and special ballots that still need to be counted, but regardless this election came at an un-ideal time,” he said.

READ MORE: CANADA VOTES: Conservative Tracy Gray retains seat in Kelowna-Lake Country

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



Canada Election 2021