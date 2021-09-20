Conservative MP-elect Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Conservative MP-elect Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

CANADA VOTES: Conservative Tracy Gray projected winner of Kelowna-Lake Country

Gray leads by more than 4,500 votes with more than 50 per cent of polls reporting

UPDATE: 9 p.m.

Conservative Tracy Gray is the projected winner of 2021 federal election for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

As of 9:10 p.m., Gray is up more than 4,500 votes on Liberal challenger Tim Krupa with more than 50 per cent of polls reporting.

Gray’s 11,952 votes put her at 44.3 per cent of the popular vote, a strong lead over Krupa’s 7,256 and 26.9 per cent. Behind those two are NDP candidate Cade Desjarlais with 18.9 per cent (5,089 votes), Brian Rogers of the People’s Party of Canada with 6.6 per cent (1,778) and the Green Party’s Imre Szeman with 3.3 per cent of the vote (890 votes).

There are almost one million mail-in ballots that election officials won’t start counting until Tuesday. Elections Canada has said it expects to finish the mail-in count in most ridings by Wednesday, but some may take another day or two.

According to Elections Canada, almost 6.8 million people voted early, most of them at advance polls over a week ago, and the rest through special ballots cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices.

Canada has more than 30 million eligible voters.

More to come.

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray is leading the Kelowna-Lake Country riding as votes continue to pour in.

With 22 of 233 polling stations reporting, Gray leads Liberal challenger Tim Krupa by a couple hundred votes as of 8:10 p.m.

Gray has earned 1,143 votes, good for 45.5 per cent, while Krupa has recieved 1,120 votes, 26.5 per cent of the vote.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The votes have been cast and are now being tallied up across British Columbia as the 2021 Canadian federal election nears its end.

Follow here for live updates and results from Kelowna-Lake Country.

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your postal code. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in Kelowna-Lake Country?

VIDEO PROFILES: Meet the Candidates

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
CANADA VOTES: Conservative Dan Albas retains seat in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
Next story
CANADA VOTES: Conservative Dan Albas re-elected for fourth term

Just Posted

As of 10:05p.m., Albas is up more than 10,000 votes over Liberal challenger Sarah Eves with over 80 per cent of the polls reporting, according to Elections Canada. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CANADA VOTES: Conservative Dan Albas re-elected for fourth term

As of 9:26 p.m., Gray is up by more than 5,000 votes on Liberal candidate Tim Krupa with more than 60 per cent of polls reporting. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CANADA VOTES: Conservative Tracy Gray retains seat in Kelowna-Lake Country

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding