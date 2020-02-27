Canada’s 13th coronavirus case confirmed as husband of 12th patient

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China

Ontario’s top medical official says there has been a sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Dr. David Williams said the man is the husband of a woman who was diagnosed on Wednesday with the virus, which is named COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health says the man is currently at home in self isolation.

The ministry said that his wife had recently returned from a trip to Iran, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the virus outside of China with 254 people infected and 26 dead.

More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred since the virus emerged in China.

Health officials say the risk of contracting coronavirus in Canada still remains low.

