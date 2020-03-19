Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is in self-isolation after developing “flu-like” symptoms and being tested for COVID-19.

In a statement Thursday, Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an “abundance of caution” after he developed the symptoms less than 14 days after returning from abroad.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Just Posted

WFN temporarily closes all facilities to public due to COVID-19 pandemic

Despite closures, WFN said non-essential staff will continue to be paid

‘What better time than now’: Pot sales on the rise in Kelowna

Local pot shops have seen an increase in new clientele due to COVID-19

Kelowna’s last video rental store, Leo’s Video, to close in face of COVID-19

By the end of the month, Leo’s Video will close once again

Rutland Centennial Park upgrades in final phase of completion

The City of Kelowna said the project will cost close to $2.6 million

No injuries in West Kelowna rollover

Emergency crews responded to the accident Wednesday evening

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Mounties search for Vernon bank robber

One man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

Penticton restaurant launches isolation-friendly meal kits

Salty’s Beach House wants to help ease the stress of finding food in trying times

Kids of North Okanagan’s essential workers supported

School district working on education plan, offering tips for managing stress and anxiety amid COVID-19

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Four RDOS staff self-isolating

Staff members had been travelling internationally

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

Most Read