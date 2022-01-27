Canada’s only Interpretive Guide course offered in Kelowna

The course will take place Feb. 22-26 for people in the tourism, wine, museum, or parks industry

Rose Maunder will be teaching Canada’s only interpretive guide course this February in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna is hosting the only certified interpretive guide course in Canada this year.

People hoping to work as a guide, no matter the industry, have the opportunity for additional training in Kelowna. Guides in the wine and tourism industry, parks systems, zoos, and museums are invited to get certified by the National Association for Interpretation this February.

From Feb. 22 and 26 Rose Maunder will be instructing the week-long globally recognized course at the Environmental Education Center in Kelowna. Maunder encourages people from all backgrounds to register. Students have the option to challenge an exam at the end of the week that will give them the certification required to work as an interpretive guide.

She says the course will focus on building communication skills, improving public speaking and storytelling, and will provide the tools necessary to engage audiences of all ages.

Maunder has worked in the interpretive guiding industry for the past 20 years. She has a passion for the outdoors but emphasized that the course is not only for people working in parks.

To learn more and register visit interpnet.com or contact Maunder directly at rose.maunder@rdco.com.

