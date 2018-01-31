Canada’s top chefs convene in Kelowna

Eleven chefs will compete for gold as they participate in three events over BC Feb. 2 - 3

Some of Canada’s best chefs are convening in Kelowna this week for the 2018 Canadian Culinary Championships.

“This competition is a test of skill, creativity and endurance; each Chef has been training in their kitchens preparing themselves for this weekend. Our judging team is excited for this years’ competition, we once again have some incredibly talented and creative chefs competing,” said James Chatto, National Culinary Advisor and head judge.

Each of the eleven chefs competed in their home city/province at a Gold Medal Plates event. The Gold winning chefs are now arriving in Kelowna, the home of the Canadian Culinary Championships.

Thursday, Chefs will be welcomed at the CCC’s opening reception where they will each receive a bottle of the mystery wine. Each Chef must then create a dish with local ingredients that complements the wine. They will spend Friday morning shopping for the ingredients for their dish that will be served to the 400 guests attending the event that evening. In addition to the challenge of having to guess what wine they are pairing their dish with, they are also given a budget of $500 that must feed all guests that evening. And they must shop for their ingredients on Friday using taxis.

Competition II is the Black Box competition where everyone is locked into a room until it is their turn to compete. Chefs are called one at a time and are presented with a box of ingredients sourced from across Canada. Each Chef has 10 minutes to determine what dish they will create using the ingredients and then have 50 minutes to prepare their dish to present to the judges.

The final competition is the Grand Finale where Chefs will create their best dish, many have shipped the ingredients with them as they traveled to Kelowna. The finale closes with the announcement of the top three medal winners being called to the podium.

There are limited tickets available for Friday’s Mystery Wine Pairing and Saturday’s Grand Finale events. Tickets can be purchased online atwww.goldmedalplates.com

About The Canadian Culinary Championships

Net proceeds from the Canadian Culinary Championships are provided to the Canadian Olympic Foundation which supports Olympic athletes and high performance programs. Since 2004, Gold Medal Plates has generated over 12 million for Canada’s Olympic athletes.

