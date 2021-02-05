Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

Canadian Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009’s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humourless and one-dimensional.” Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

“We tried so hard to put humour into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009’s “The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

In 2012, Plummer won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in “Beginners” as Hal Fields, a museum director who becomes openly gay after his wife of 44 years dies. His loving, final relationship becomes an inspiration for his son, who struggles with his father’s death and how to find intimacy in a new relationship.

“Too many people in the world are unhappy with their lot. And then they retire and they become vegetables. I think retirement in any profession is death, so I’m determined to keep crackin’,” he told AP in 2011.

Plummer in 2017 replaced Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World” just six weeks before the film was set to hit theatres. That choice that was officially validated in the best possible way for the film — a supporting Oscar nomination for Plummer, his third.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man’s death in 2019 Shuswap Lake speed boat crash ruled accidental
Next story
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Just Posted

Denise Bray. BC Lotto.
Kelowna artist wins $100,000 on Keno draw

Denise Bray isn’t sure what she will do with the money

Area resident Malcolm Hett said he’s glad he moved his van when he did or the damage could have been more substantial. ‘Just a minute before this, I was parked on the opposite side of the road clearing the rocks from the first smaller slide,’ he said. (Malcolm Hett - Facebook)
‘The whole side started sliding towards us,’: Lake Country man says of rockslide

Pelmewash Parkway still closed as District of Lake Country waits to hear from geotech specialist

Arts Council of the Central Okanagan
Night sky lights up with art in downtown Kelowna

Celestial Bodies is a projection series that will take place outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
‘Very lucky’; four lost skiers at Big White found safe after venturing out of bounds

‘It could have been much worse,’ said resort senior vice president, Michael Ballingall

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A video of Morgan Wallen showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Country singer Morgan Wallen pulled from B.C. radio stations following use of racial slur

Metro Vancouver’s 93.7 JR Country and Country 107.1 are just some of the stations involved in the North American boycott

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

‘It has been a long time coming,’ said victim’s mother

Vernon area resident Rick Tverdochilb captured footage of ice climbers exploring a rock face near the roundabouts off Otter Lake Cross Road near Highway 97A. (Rick Tverdochilb - Facebook)
WATCH: Ice climbers scale rock wall off Vernon highway

Local shutterbug catches action at the unusual, yet popular, climbing spot on camera

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Tight timeline for Vernon goose cull: report

City staff recommend council approve $40K budget in meeting Monday

BC Timber Sales plans to log four cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that is designated as sensitive in 1997, starting next winter. (Madison Reynolds photo)
Spallumcheen officials ask province to pause plans for Rose Swanson logging

The township sent a letter to BC Timber Sales demanding extensive community consultation

Liz Marshall’s artwork displayed at Nautical Dog Cafe. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton art cafe showcases unique experience

The Skaha Lake restaurant is featuring six local artists’ work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mount Christie fire in Penticton August 2020. (BC Wildfire Service)
Lessons learned from the Christie Mountain fire in Penticton

Report outlines where improvements can be made next time there is a wildfire

Most Read