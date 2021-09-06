Canadian Armed Forces end wildfire deployment in B.C.

The forces played a crucial role in one of the worst wildfire seasons in history

After battling alongside BC Wildfire firefighters on some of the biggest wildfires this summer, the Canadian Armed Forces deployment came to an end on Sept. 5.

The military crews helped fight the Thomas Creek, Mount Law, Nk’Mip and White Rock Lake fires alongside Mexican and Australian firefighters and BC Wildfire crews.

“I want to thank all of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel, and all our other partners who provided such invaluable assistance, for their hard work and dedication this fire season,” BC Wildfire said on Sunday.

B.C.’s Forests Minister Katrine Conroy thanked the Armed Forces for their efforts in what has been one of the worst fire seasons in B.C. history.

“Those personnel played a significant role in the BC Wildfire Service’s response,” said Conroy.

On top of the 300 land personnel and 55 air personnel, the Armed Forces also provided aircraft to assist in evacuations, transport for fire crews and heavy vehicle equipment.

Conroy acknowledged there are still more than 200 remaining fires throughout B.C.

“Weather conditions and fire behaviour have improved dramatically in recent days,” she said, adding that the province has sufficient resources to respond appropriately to those fires.

“The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources between jurisdictions,” Conroy concluded, “The assistance that the BC Wildfire Service continues to receive from our partners this fire season is greatly appreciated and will not be forgotten.”

