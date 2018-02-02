Canadian athletes celebrated prior to opening 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Canadian Culinary Championships got underway today and chefs are currently racing around Kelowna searching for ingredients for their dishes that will be presented tonight during Competition I, the Mystery Wine Pairing event at the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel.

Canadian Athletes are also arriving for this weekends events to represent themselves and their peers during the Canadian Culinary Championships. Canadian Athletes attending include:

Ashleigh McIvor, Freestyle Skiing, Olympic Gold Medallist – Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games

Curt Harnett, Cycling-Track, Four-Time Olympian and Olympic Silver and Two-Time Bronze Medallist – Atlanta 1996, Barcelona 1992, Seoul 1988, Los Angeles 1984 Summer Olympic Games

Curtis Myden, Swimming, Three-Time Olympian and Three-Time Olympic Bronze Medallist – Sydney 2000, Atlanta 1996, Barcelona 1992 Summer Olympic Games

Dylan Armstrong, Athletics, Two-Time Olympian and Olympic Bronze Medallist – Beijing 2008, London 2012 Summer Olympic Games

Karen Clark, Synchronized Swimming, Olympic Silver Medallist – Atlanta 1996 Olympic Summer Games

Kristi Richards, Freestyle Skiing, Two-Time Olympian – Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games

Lindsay Jennerich, Rowing, Two-Time Olympian and Olympic Silver Medallist – Rio 2016, London 2012 Summer Olympic Games

Lucas Makowsky, Speed Skating – Long Track, Two-Time Olympian and Olympic Gold Medallist – Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games

Maëlle Ricker, Snowboard, Four-Time Olympian and Olympic Gold Medallist – Sochi 2014, Vancouver 2010, Turin 2006, Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games

Patricia Obee, Rowing, Two-Time Olympian and Olympic Silver Medallist – Rio 2016, London 2012 Summer Olympic Games

“We are pleased to welcome ten of our Canadian Olympians to our 2018 event in Kelowna,” said Stephen Leckie, CEO and Co-Founder, Gold Medal Plates, in a press release.

“As we head into our 8th year of the Canadian Culinary Championships we are happy to know that Gold Medal Plates and the Canadian Culinary Championships events have raised more than $12 million to help our athletes compete. These funds support the athletes as they prepare for each Olympic Games. We look forward to cheering on our athletes during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang starting in one week today.”

Chefs Competing at the 2018 Canadian Culinary Championships:

Alex Chen – Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Vancouver, representing British Columbia

Shane Chartrand – SAGE, representing Edmonton

Blake Flann – BLAKE from Canmore, representing Calgary

David Vinoya – Wild Sage Kitchen & Bar, representing Regina

James McFarland – University of Saskatchewan, representing Saskatoon

Mike Robins – Sous Sol, representing Winnipeg

Lorenzo Loseto – George Restaurant, representing Toronto

Briana Kim – Café My House, representing Ottawa

Éric Gonzalez – L’Atelier Joël Robuchon, representing Montreal

Barry Mooney – Gio, representing Nova Scotia

Nick Jewczyk – The Fifth Ticket, representing St. John’s

Net proceeds from the Canadian Culinary Championships are provided to the Canadian Olympic Foundation which supports Olympic athletes and high performance programs. Since 2004, Gold Medal Plates has generated over 12 million for Canada’s Olympic athletes.

Tickets to the 2018 event are now on sale, attendees can choose from three event package options to include the Friday Mystery Wine Pairing Competition that will include Gold Medal Pints with five finalist beers being featured from across Canada, the Black Box Competition or the Saturday Grand Finale featuring musical entertainment by Neil Osborne of 54•40 and MC Olympic Gold Medalist in Ski Cross, Ashleigh McIvor. Anticipated to be another sold out event, tickets can be purchased online at www.goldmedalplates.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.