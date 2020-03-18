The Canadian flag blows in the wind in the heart of the financial district in Toronto on June 27, 2018. HSBC Bank Canada says it will lower its prime lending rate by 50 basis points effective tomorrow. The bank says in a statement the rate will be 2.95 per cent — down from 3.45 per cent. The move matches action by several Canadian banks and financial institutions Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Canadian banks move to help customers, allow deferral of mortgage payments

The big six banks say they will allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months

Canada’s big banks are moving to provide financial breathing room to customers hurt by disruptions from the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19

The big six banks say they will allow customers to defer mortgage payments for up to six months among other changes.

The banks urged Canadians or business owners facing hardship to contact their bank directly to discuss options that may be available.

The move comes as the large banks work together in their efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus by temporarily limiting branch operating hours and reducing the number of branches, while maintaining critical services.

Public health officials have urged people to limit contact with others in an effort to limit the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Businesses across the country have responded by cutting back, changing their operations and finding ways to allow employees to work from home.

READ MORE: Canada-US border closing to non-essential travel

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Canada-US border closing to non-essential travel
Next story
Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Just Posted

COVID-19: Personal trainer shares advice as Kelowna gyms close doors

Trainers suggest communication to help keep routines strong during gym closures

City of West Kelowna shuts down majority of facilities due to COVID-19

City announced eight more facilities would be closing on March 17 due to virus

Virus panic hits Lake Country Food Bank

The food bank is low on supplies as more residents ask for assistance

Two-vehicle collision on Rutland Road in Kelowna

RCMP and an ambulance attended the scene but no injuries were reported

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Disabled Canadians feel excluded from COVID-19 messaging

Many say the messaging about the health crisis is not inclusive

Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

Provides list of recommendations so you can come home safe

In photos: Car flies off snowbank, lands on two vehicles in North Shuswap

Car drives across a front yard before hitting a frozen snow bank

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

The club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

Most Read