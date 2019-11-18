Canadian car crash victims to be honoured at Kelowna event

Not-for-profit “One Crash is Too Many” will be hosting event at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Orchard Parking Mall lot

An annual event meant to commemorate and honour those killed or seriously injured in vehicle crashes around the nation will be held at the Kelowna Orchard Park Mall parking lot on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The event — which is being held by the not-for-profit organization One Crash is Too Many — started in 2011 after Kelowna residents Paul and Terri Hergott’s close friend died in a car crash. Eight years later, the event is still going strong.

As part of this year’s event, presentations from Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance representatives will occur to help give public insight on how to prevent car crashes. Another iconic speaker will be Hideki Mimura, a parent who will be speaking about the tragic loss she went through when she lost her daughter in a car crash on April 2, 2017.

Following the speakers, a moment of silence will be given to remember those who died on Canadian roads.

According to the not-for-profit organization, car crashes cost British Columbians $8.8 billion annually.

For more information on the event, you can visit the One Crash is Too Many Website.

The event is typically held in late November in accordance with the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Canada on Nov. 20.

