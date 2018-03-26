U.S. and Canadian flags fly in Point Roberts, Wash., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. The first-ever Canadian customs sites in the United States could be coming soon. A U.S. official said the years-long preclearance experiment could soon be taking a new step with Canadian customs facilities in the U.S., and he mentioned Arizona and Florida as leading candidates for the sites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Canada could soon have its first customs sites inside the United States.

A U.S. official says he hopes to see movement soon on the so-called customs preclearance sites.

State Department official Kenneth Merten says two possible locations for pilot projects are Scottsdale, Ariz., and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

RELATED: Can U.S. border guards search your phone? Yes, and here’s how

Merten was among several speakers at a conference about the future of the Canada-U.S. border, hosted today by the Wilson Center in Washington.

It would be the next phase in preclearance efforts that have been going on for decades. The U.S. has had customs sites for years in Canadian airports, where travellers clear customs before boarding in order to reduce wait times later.

A Canadian official speaking at the conference says speeding up the border is an economic imperative, given that border wait times cost the Canadian economy somewhere between one per cent and 1.8 per cent of GDP in 2010.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs
Next story
Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

Just Posted

West Kelowna cops nab prolific bank robber

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court at a later date

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Reel Reviews: Lara and Simon go to the movies

We say, “Either of these films will entertain.”

Symphony reignites Russian classic

OSO presents Peter and the Wolf April 6-8

Kelowna walks for peace

Residents gather to spread a message of inclusivity and peace

Rural cabins, cottages exempted from speculation tax

B.C. residents with second homes under $400,000 don’t pay

Canadian customs sites may soon be found in the U.S.

Canadian customs facilities in the U.S.? Americans say it could happen soon

Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard

A crewman went overboard intot the Southern Ocean southern tip of South America

Prime Minister Trudeau formally exonerates Tsilhqot’in war chiefs

Under sunny skies six Tsilhqot’in chiefs anticipate an historical move on the part of the federal government

Three vehicles set ablaze near Vernon

Police believe truck in Okanagan Landing was target of fire that ultimately damaged three vehicles

Letter: Cohousing is a great idea, but…

Letter-writer says with most good ideas, it likely won’t happen

ICBC encourages smart driving for holiday weekend

Easter long weekend approaching

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read