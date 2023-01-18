Global Affairs Canada says it's aware of the death of a Canadian citizen, in response to a question about reports a young medical student fighting with Ukrainian forces was killed in battle Sunday, near the city of Bakhmut. Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LIBKOS

Canadian fighting with Ukrainian forces dies in battle: reports

Grygorii Tsekhmistrenko died on Sunday near the city of Bakhmut

Global Affairs Canada says it’s aware of the death of a Canadian citizen after reports that a young medical student fighting with Ukrainian forces was killed in battle.

Multiple media reports say Grygorii Tsekhmistrenko died on Sunday near the city of Bakhmut.

A friend of Tsekhmistrenko’s spoke with The Canadian Press while on his way to meet the fighter’s family to help make funeral arrangements.

Adam Thiemann says he got word from a soldier in Ukraine that Tsekhmistrenko was killed Sunday in the contested eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has raged for months.

Thiemann says he fought alongside Tsekhmistrenko for months as part of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion.

He says the medic, a dual citizen, was a beloved member of his unit who studied tactical medicine before joining the Foreign Legion.

“He was just so happy to help. He’s not the medic who didn’t want to be there or will take a shortcut,” he said.

Jack Frye, a friend who also fought alongside Tsekhmistrenko, said the medic returned to Ukraine when the war started.

“He was one of the more gentle and kindest people I’ve met. He lived and breathed doing what was right and helping others,” he said in an email exchange.

“Everyone loved Greg. I am glad I had the privilege to be his friend, and fight alongside him.”

RELATED: Canadians head to Ukraine amid questions, concerns

RELATED: Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war

MilitaryRussiaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces up to $90M over 3 years for areas impacted by changes in forestry
Next story
‘The public doesn’t need to know’: Okanagan outreach society speaks out on sex worker violence

Just Posted

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)
Canada’s next Olympian may be hiding in Kelowna, RBC is determined to find them

HOPE Outreach serves Kelowna and Vernon. (Black Press file photo)
‘The public doesn’t need to know’: Okanagan outreach society speaks out on sex worker violence

A look at Penticton. The city, along with Kelowna and Vernon, is experiencing above-average temperatures to start 2023. (File Photo)
From snowy and cold to foggy and mild: Winter in the Okanagan takes turn for the warm

Delicious bites from J's Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)
It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan