Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

A group of Canadian malls, conference centres and other commercial real estate properties have offered up space for COVID-19 vaccination centres when the time comes.

In a news release issued Wednesday (Jan. 20) morning, commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

“Activating vacant real estate space as clinics for either vaccination or other medical services could reduce the logistical burden on hospitals and healthcare settings,” said CEO Michael Brooks. “REALPAC members are keen to work with the government to repurpose their unused spaces to function as vaccination sites, or storage spaces for vaccines, essential equipment, and medical supplies, which could greatly assist the vaccination rollout effort.”

It’s unclear when mass vaccinations will begin across Canada, especially after news the Pfizer will spend four weeks upgrading its production facilities in Belgium. Federal officials said that Canada is still on track to receive six million doses combined between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and that their ultimate goal to offer immunizations to all Canadians who want them by the end of September is still on the table.

So far, there have been 651,139 people in Canada who have received their first dose. B.C. has vaccinated 92,369 people and Alberta has put 92,315 vaccines into arms.

Partners include Cadillac Fairview, which owns malls and office spaces in the Lower Mainland and Calgary, Ivanhoe Cambridge, which owns among others Guildford Mall in Surrey and Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria, and Colliers International, which owns commercial properties across Canada.

Others include:

  • Brookfield Properties
  • CAPREIT
  • Cominar REIT
  • Crestpoint
  • Fengate Asset Management
  • Fiera Real Estate
  • First Capital
  • Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan
  • Kingsett Capital
  • Manulife Investment Management
  • Morguard
  • RioCan REIT
  • SmartCentres REIT
  • Strathallen
  • Triovest

