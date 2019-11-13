Canadian Mental Health Association launches Kelowna initiative to improve workplace mental health

Known as “Thoughtfull” the initiative aims to work with employers to create a healthy workplace

The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna has launched a new social enterprise that focusses solely on workplace mental health.

Known as “Thoughtfull,” the initiative aims to work with employers wherever they are on the path to a mentally healthy workplace to help them achieve their specific organizational wellness goals.

Shelagh Turner, executive director of CMHA Kelowna, said they have been providing workplace training for the past several years.

“We have seen a marked increase in demand, not only for education but also for building safe and healthy workplace cultures,” she said. “With the launch of ‘Thoughtfull’, we are able to invest more time and resources towards these requests so we can better respond to the needs of employers and workers.”

Lead educator with Thoughtfull, Aaryn Secker, said the team can support workplaces that want to know where to start or are wanting to expand what they are already doing.

“We can help develop and implement a cohesive workplace wellness strategy or we can identify some missing elements of what is already in place,” she said. “We tailor our services to each workplace.”

Training sessions from ‘Thoughfull’ range from bite-size lunch and learn to building in-house programs with assistance available for communications and human resources.