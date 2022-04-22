Canadian Mental Health Kelowna announces new head

Mike Gawliuk will enter the role of CEO on June 1

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Kelowna is welcoming a new CEO come June.

Mike Gawliuk has accepted the role as of June 1, taking the helm from current CEO Shelagh Turner. Gawliuk currently serves as the Director of Service Delivery and Program Innovation.

“Mike believes strongly in the power of strategy and collaboration,” said CMHA Kelowna Board Chair Stuart Yanow. “He takes a thoughtful approach to the work, and has a deep respect for the CMHA Kelowna team and the individuals who use our programs and services.”

Working with CMHA for over a decade, Gawliuk has dedicated his career to working with at-risk youth and those experiencing homelessness. He holds a BA in Psychology and a Master’s in Leadership.

In his time with CMHA Kelowna, he has helped develop a number of important programs, like Housing First, Scattered Sites, and Foundry Kelowna, a mental health and substance abuse clinic for those ages 12-24.

In 2017, he was recognized as one of Kelowna’s ‘Top 40 over 40’.

“From the Board’s perspective, it is an incredible advantage for CMHA Kelowna to have Mike Gawliuk as the new CEO,” said Yanow. “We are excited to see the organization continue to flourish under his leadership.”

