Flooding continues in the Kootenay-Boundary Region. (Cheryl Maddalozzo/Facebook)

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Canadian troops are ready to deploy to help with the flooding in Grand Forks, according to federal ministers.

Politicians in the flooded Kootenay-Boundary region had confirmed they made the request for federal aid late Tuesday night.

On Wednesday evening, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed that Ottawa was ready to help.

“Federal agencies ready to help in response to B.C’s official request today,” Goodale tweeted.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Goodale said that he had spoken with his provincial counterpart Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Goodale said that Ottawa is working to coordinate the federal response, which will include support from the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Troops are deploying to the affected areas and will provide assistance with evacuations, help protect key assets from flood damage, and bolster sandbagging efforts,” Goodale said.

The support comes as around 2,500 people remain on evacuation order in the region as floods have swept through the area, with more rain expected on the forecast.

Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms and between 20-40 millimetres of rain for the next few days for the Kootenay-Boundary region.

READ MORE: How to help, where to donate, and what to do now

Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday that the province will match up to $20 million in donations made to the Canadian Red Cross to help those affected by the floods.

The dollar-for-dollar donation matching will run from May 16 to July 31, and will apply to any individual donations made by B.C. residents.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops
Next story
UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Thunderstorms headed to the Okanagan

Environment Canada re-issued their special weather statement this morning,

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Plan for new Rutland Middle School upended

Education ministry doesn’t want Quigley Elementary closed to facilitate new RMS

West Kelowna man found guilty in violent rape case

Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced in the weeks ahead.

No dogs off leash on the Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country council is moving forward on barring horses and keeping dogs on their leashes

Peak levels for Salmon River downgraded

River flows remain at 100-year flood level, further flooding to depend on weather

A test for pot potency from UBC Okanagan

Researchers develop faster test for cannabis quality.

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Highway reduced to single-lane traffic, drivers should use caution

Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Raven Graham, 21, facing 6 charges, including obstruction of justice, RCMP says

Most Read