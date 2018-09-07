Cannabis harvested at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility in Fenwick, Ont., is photographed on June 26, 2018. The Canadian Forces is placing limits on when military personnel can use recreational marijuana once it becomes legal, with the restrictions based largely on service members’ jobs and current or upcoming missions. Supervisors are also being given directions on how to recognize whether their troops might be under the influence, including red or glassy eyes, slow reaction times, anxiety and unusual talkativeness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

The Canadian Forces is placing limits on when military personnel can use recreational marijuana once it becomes legal, with the restrictions based largely on service members’ jobs and current or upcoming missions.

Supervisors are also being given directions on how to recognize whether their troops might be under the influence, including red or glassy eyes, slow reaction times, anxiety and unusual talkativeness.

The guidelines are contained in a new directive published by the military and are intended to protect the safety and security of troops, equipment and missions while letting troops use recreational marijuana as private citizens.

READ MORE: Are you ready for marijuana to be legalized?

All military personnel are restricted from using weed eight hours before going on duty, and 24 hours before handling or operating a weapon, servicing a military plane, parachuting or any other exercise or unit training.

The restrictions jump to 28 days for anyone who will be serving on a submarine or as a crew member on a military plane, and all members are forbidden from using the drug during international operations, exercises or training.

Service members who fail to follow the rules or are otherwise suspected of what the directive calls “misusing cannabis” can face disciplinary action or even charges.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna buys more park land
Next story
Summerland council to display bobsleigh

Just Posted

West Kelowna buys more park land

City buys 3.64 hectares on West Lake Road and gets an adjacent 1.70 hectares donated

Significant funds missing from Glenrosa Elementary PAC bank account

The RCMP are investigating after ‘irregularities’ were reported in the Glenrosa Elementary School PAC bank account.

Camp fire ban not lifted in Central Okanagan

Despite province lifting ban in Kamloops Fire Centre, local governments say that’s not the case here

West Kelowna crews work to fix water main break

Break occurred 3100-block of Boucherie Road Friday.

Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College

Legacy gift to benefit Trades Training Complex at Kelowna campus

VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank volunteers are asking residents to fill their grocery bags

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Tax exemptions to change for three Summerland churches

Churches with land deemed in excess will be affected by Summerland council decision

Military marches into Princeton BC and lends hand to firefighters

“Our job is to be that second line of support.”

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

Most Read