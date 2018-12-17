Canadian passports now available in Salmon Arm

The Service Canada office on Shuswap Street will provide weekday service in English.

Travellers heading to other countries will now be able to get their Canadian passports in Salmon Arm at the Service Canada branch on Shuswap Street. (Pixabay photo)

Travelling to another country usually requires a passport, something that has previously required a trip to Kelowna.

Not any more!

The Government of Canada has announced that passport services will be opened in several communities across the country, including Salmon Arm.

Today, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced that winter holiday and March break travellers can now get passport services at more than 300 Service Canada Centres in Canada.

Since 2017, passport points of service have doubled from 151 to more than 300 by using Service Canada’s nationwide service delivery network.

This expansion provides more access to passport services in rural and remote areas — no matter where Canadians live.

Canadians have more options available when applying for or renewing five-year and 10-year passports and child passports.

“In the spirit of constantly improving service delivery to citizens, we are putting in place new measures to make life easier for Canadians,” said Duclos.

“The Passport Program is one of Canada’s most valuable services that millions of Canadians rely on,” added Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship. “As the minister responsible for the passport program, my department is committed to continuously improving front-line services, maintaining our excellent service standards and providing Canadians with more accessible options when applying for or renewing a passport.”

As of May 1, 2018, approximately 64.5 per cent of Canadian adults held a valid Canadian passport and in 2017-18, Canada issued more than 4.8 million passports, which translates into more than 19,000 passports issued daily. The latest expansion means that more than 97 per cent of Canadians now have access to passport services within 100 kilometres of their home. In Salmon Arm, passports are available at the Service Canada office at Service Canada 191 Shuswap St. NW. The centre is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing service in English. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

