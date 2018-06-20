Canadian pet boutique expands to Ontario

Canadian pet boutique, The Bone & Biscuit Company, has announced its expansion into the Ontario market with eight new stores to open before the end of next year.

Guelph, Hamilton, Etobicoke, and Oakville locations are projected to open their doors to Ontario consumers before November 1st. Four more stores will be joining the system in 2019 in Toronto, Mississauga and Vaughan.

“We’re receiving an overwhelming amount of inquiries in support of our Ontario expansion. At the current rate, I would anticipate opening at minimum five stores per calendar year in the Ontario market alone,” Lee Drescher, Director and Founder said in a press release.

Drescher believes pet owners prefer natural alternatives in the West Coast and is gaining ground in Ontario.

Currently there are over 30 locations in Canada and is an independent, organic-focused provider of natural foods, artisan baked goods, homeopathic treatments, toys, and accessories for cats and dogs.