Credit: Pixabay

Canadian pet boutique expands to Ontario

The Bone & Biscuit Company looks to leave it’s paw print

Canadian pet boutique, The Bone & Biscuit Company, has announced its expansion into the Ontario market with eight new stores to open before the end of next year.

Guelph, Hamilton, Etobicoke, and Oakville locations are projected to open their doors to Ontario consumers before November 1st. Four more stores will be joining the system in 2019 in Toronto, Mississauga and Vaughan.

“We’re receiving an overwhelming amount of inquiries in support of our Ontario expansion. At the current rate, I would anticipate opening at minimum five stores per calendar year in the Ontario market alone,” Lee Drescher, Director and Founder said in a press release.

Drescher believes pet owners prefer natural alternatives in the West Coast and is gaining ground in Ontario.

Currently there are over 30 locations in Canada and is an independent, organic-focused provider of natural foods, artisan baked goods, homeopathic treatments, toys, and accessories for cats and dogs.

For more information visit their website www.boneandbiscuit.ca

Previous story
Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO
Next story
Foundry Kelowna makes health care impact

Just Posted

Foundry Kelowna makes health care impact

More than 1,000 people ages 12 to 24 in the past year have come seeking help

Cherry season has arrived in the Okanagan

Dust off those cherry pie recipes

DeHart: Pharmasave introduces genetic testing program

This week Maxine DeHart dishes up career changes, anniversaries and of course birthdays

Hall of Fame opens doors to six new inductees

Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame adds four athletes and two builders for 2018.

Sun-Rype Products Ltd. and Mamas for Mamas announce partnership

The partnership will help support mothers in crisis

BreakOut West to bring Kelowna to its feet

BreakOut West is expected to have a significant economic impact

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

New craft brewery location chosen in Kelowna

Rustic Reel Brewing says it will produce beer at new location on Vaughan Avenue

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Most Read