FILE – Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians on board Coral Princess can disembark, fly home on chartered plane: Champage

Cruise ship had docked in Florida with cases of COVID-19 on board

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said any asymptomatic Canadians aboard the Coral Princess will be able to disembark after the government secured a chartered flight.

In a tweet, Champagne said those who don’t show COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get off the boat in Florida and onto a Holland America charter after they undergo a health screening.

Some passengers were allowed off the ship yesterday but Canadians weren’t among them, due to new guidelines by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Those guidelines said cruise passengers shouldn’t board commercial flights, meaning only those with chartered flights were able to disembark.

READ MORE: Canadians aboard COVID-19 stricken cruise ship to start coming home

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle
Next story
Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Just Posted

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

Weekly roundup: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna business, energy sector destroyed, 70-year-old man charged after shots fired

A look at the top stories of the week

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

Morning Start: Did you know potato chips cause more weight gain than any other food??

Your morning start for Monday, April 6

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been run at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly due to legal action

Most Read