Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Canadians will soon have access to low-cost data plans for mobile devices, following a ruling by the country’s telecommunications regulator.
On Monday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said that Bell Mobility, Rogers and Telus will provide the new plans within 90 days.
The plans will cost between $15 for 250 MB to $30 for 1GB and will come in both prepaid and postpaid options on both 3G and LTE networks.
The CRTC had said in March that there was a “gap” in the market for people looking for lower-cost data-only plans.
However, the “low-cost” options provided by the three main mobile phone plan providers were deemed too expensive when they were released later that spring.
The low-cost plans announced Monday will remain in place till the end of the CRTC’s wireless review that is set to start in 2019.