Rob Ahlgren

Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club hosts the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser Friday and Saturday

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club will play host to the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser this weekend, May 11 and 12.

A much-loved local restaurateur and tennis enthusiast, Rob Ahlgren recently closed his award-winning restaurant, the Yellow House Restaurant, in downtown Kelowna.

On Feb. 13, Rob was diagnosed with colon and metastatic cancer to the liver.

After being told by his oncologist that his particular cancer is not curable by conventional methods of chemotherapy or radiation, Rob has opted for naturopathic and integrative therapies with some treatments only available outside of Canada.

His close friends and the tennis community have organized a fundraising tennis tournament and party on May 11 and 12. The tournament will be held at the Mission Tennis Club on both days with the wind up party on the evening of the 12.

The tournament has sold out, but the club does have a waiting list available at okmissiontennis.org/tournaments.

All are welcome to join the pot luck social on the Saturday night with a minimum $10 donation at the door. Live music will be provided by Johnny vs Johnny, the guitar dual of Johnny V (Vesterinen) and John Paul Byrne, and other featured musical guests.

Donations can also be made online at www.gofundme.com/robahlgren.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Flooding closes Highway 3
Next story
Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

Just Posted

Environment Canada says heavy rain in South OK to miss Kelowna

A system brough a heavy downpour to the southern end of the Valley as far as Peachland Thursday

Rutland May Days road closures scheduled

The annual Mays Days event is happening in Rutland May 18 to 20

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Flooding fears for Joe Rich residents

Torrent of snowmelt raging down watershed creeks can be unsettling

Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

A call from a South Okanagan off-duty officer leads to arrest of man driving a stolen motorhome

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club hosts the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser Friday and Saturday

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Kelowna Rotary fundraiser to help food bank

FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am golf tournament set for The Harvest on May 15

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Okanagan Sun loaded up for spring camp

More than 100 players are expected, including close to 60 new recruits, for the BCFC club’s camp

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Most Read