Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club will play host to the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser this weekend, May 11 and 12.

A much-loved local restaurateur and tennis enthusiast, Rob Ahlgren recently closed his award-winning restaurant, the Yellow House Restaurant, in downtown Kelowna.

On Feb. 13, Rob was diagnosed with colon and metastatic cancer to the liver.

After being told by his oncologist that his particular cancer is not curable by conventional methods of chemotherapy or radiation, Rob has opted for naturopathic and integrative therapies with some treatments only available outside of Canada.

His close friends and the tennis community have organized a fundraising tennis tournament and party on May 11 and 12. The tournament will be held at the Mission Tennis Club on both days with the wind up party on the evening of the 12.

The tournament has sold out, but the club does have a waiting list available at okmissiontennis.org/tournaments.

All are welcome to join the pot luck social on the Saturday night with a minimum $10 donation at the door. Live music will be provided by Johnny vs Johnny, the guitar dual of Johnny V (Vesterinen) and John Paul Byrne, and other featured musical guests.

Donations can also be made online at www.gofundme.com/robahlgren.

