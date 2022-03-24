Candlelight vigil at Kelowna’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Saturday

The vigil will take place March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

This weekend a candlelight vigil will be held to honour the fallen Ukrainians who have lost and sacrificed their lives from the Russian invasion.

A Facebook event was created by the group ‘Kelowna Stands with Ukraine’ and organizer Denys Storozhuk.

The group has already raised thousands of dollars for the people of Ukraine from many other events and rallies over the past few weeks. The money has been used for equipment and supplies for those fighting.

The vigil will take place this Saturday, March 26, outside of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Road at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the vigil or if you would like to donate, e-mail ukrainekelowna@gmail.com or contact the Facebook group.

