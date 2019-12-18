Shane Bourdin has been identified by family and friends as the man who died at the temporary overnight shelter on Monday night. (Facebook Photo)

Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

A vigil will be held for Shane Bourdin at the Recreation Avenue site at 7:30 p.m. tonight

A candlelight vigil has been organized for people to pay their respects to Shane Bourdin, a father of two who died earlier this week at the temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Recreation Avenue. Those who can not attend can pay their respects at a memorial that has been set up at the site.

“The candlelight vigil is open for anyone to attend. Please feel free to come, share stories of Shane and honour his memory,” wrote Shey-Marie Still, in a Facebook post.

“May we grieve and heal together as friends, and as strangers that have come to know one another along life’s journey.”

John Thiessen, a homeless advocate and volunteer, said they are also looking for monetary donations to help put together a service for Bourdin.

A box will be place at Recreation Avenue for people to put donations in.

“For the many of you who have already contributed, thank you! It is helping those at tent city directly,” Thiessen said.

Bourdin, who was 39 years old, died on Monday morning at the city’s temporary overnight shelter. Paramedics were called at 2:43 a.m. after a report of an unconscious person at the camp. He was transported to the hospital at 2:55 a.m. where he later passed away.

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré said the police and the B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances of Bourdin’s death.

His cousin, Tanaya Theresa, described Bourdin as kindhearted and compassionate adding his smile and laugh lit up any room he was in.

“He would do anything for anyone and couldn’t stand to see anyone hurt,” Theresa wrote on Facebook.

“So many are quick to think that using drugs makes someone a horrible outcast monster. Don’t forget these people are humans with real feelings and emotions just like you. Everyone has a story,” she added.

Another friend, Nastasia Neff, wrote he was one-of-a-kind.

“Shane was an amazing guy. I grew up with him – he was a friend of ours since about Grade 8,” Neff said.

“It’s just super sad, almost sickening sad. He was like a brother to a lot of us.”

Bourdin is survived by a young son and daughter with ex-girlfriend Anita Anderson.


Candlelight vigil organized for father of two who died at Kelowna homeless camp

