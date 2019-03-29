Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

The District of Lake Country will consider an amendment to fall in line with the ALC

To prevent cannabis producers from eating up valuable Agriculture Land Reserve (ALR) land with permanent structures, Lake Country district staff are proposing new zoning amendments for cannabis that compliment the ALC.

When the ALC determined that growing cannabis was considered a farm use, there was a push by producers to acquire land within the ALR, which led them to seek permanent structures, according to a report which will be presented to council. This meant less land can be used for crop growth.

New regulations state that the growing of cannabis is the soil is still farm use, or when using non-permanent structures, but otherwise, buildings must meet the approval of the ALC.

READ MORE: Kelowna council won’t back indoor cannabis growth on farmland

The new zoning amendment proposed by district staff will remove buffer requirements between cannabis stores from 400 to 300 metres, as well as remove a provision for permanent foundations as the ALC is now regulating that.

If approved at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, the zoning amendment will be forwarded to a public hearing.

READ MORE: B.C. city wants pot banned from ALR


