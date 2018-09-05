Cannabis company exec wants to see standardization for the drug

Nathan Mison of Fire and Flower was in Kelowna Tuesday to discuss impact of pot legalization

Nathan Mison, with Fire and Flower, is stopping in Kelowna Sept. 5 to discuss topics around cannabis. - Contributed

While cannabis legalization is set for October, a cannabis retailer says there’s no standard unit to determine how potent the plant will be.

Nathan Mison, from corporate retail store Fire and Flower, will be speaking to stakeholders Wednesday, Sept. 5 in Kelowna in order to discuss the impact of cannabis in communities.

Mison spoke with the Capital News prior to his meetings, saying one of the issues with regulating cannabis is that there’s no standardization for cannabis strains.

“All cannabis that we will have in our stores, as well as the Liquor Distribution Branch stores, will be from Health Canada-approved licensed producers, so I think one of the greatest opportunities will be if Health Canada could create a form for standardization and naming,” he said. “The problem with that is cannabis has had a variety of names and different strands so I think it’s a unique conversation that needs to happen at a regulator level in conjunction with the licensed producers to start to create standardization.”

RELATED: Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

The B.C. government has licensed its first Liquor Distribution Branch store for retail marijuana sales and has signed agreements with 31 federally licensed producers to stock it when legalization takes effect in October. The first LDB-operated cannabis store location is in Kamloops’ Columbia Place shopping centre, which also has an LDB liquor store.

The store will be staffed by 20 employees, including managers and “knowledgeable cannabis consultants,” the ministry says.

With the popularity of cannabis in B.C., legalization will also provide an opportunity for unique craft products, Mison said.

“How do you create a form where people have been (growing) it in British Columbia for a long time to be involved in a regulated legal market and craft?”

Legalization at the federal level is set for Oct. 17 and Mison said regulations will continue to evolve with feedback from consumers.

READ MORE: Kelowna expecting hundreds of pot shop applications

And in terms of different strains, there is the medical market, with research, that the province is able to draw on, he said.

Fire and Flower is a corporate retail store specializing in elevating Canadian cannabis products through experiential strategies and education-based programming. Throughout the process of legalization, Fire & Flower has taken a leading approach to responsible retail, product education and community engagement.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College opens foodbank for students
Next story
Healthy living pilot project launched in Kelowna

Just Posted

Smoky skies an expected sight in the Okanagan

An air quality statement has been issued for Kelowna, Vernon and other parts of the Okanagan

It’s a good time to get gas in the Okanagan

Gas prices are dropping in the Kelowna area

Okanagan College opens foodbank for students

The need is growing for students as tuition and rent continues to increase

Lake Country residents rally for horses on Okanagan Rail Trail

A petition for horses presented to council Tuesday night gathered more than 1,000 signatures

Two Kelowna residents recognized for volunteerism

Garth Vickers and Jeannette Mergens to receive Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

Vernon Council votes down shopping cart ban

Vernon’s street-entrenched population can keep their shopping carts.

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

School officially starts Sept. 5

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

DeHart: Check out what’s fun this fall

Maxine DeHart lets you know what is happening this September in Kelowna

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

Most Read