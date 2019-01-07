photo: contributed

Canoe Coffee Roasters’ shop broken into

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

Just two days after the grand opening of their new space, Canoe Coffee Roasters will be shutting its doors.

The coffee shop, on Laurel Avenue was broken into.

“We are so frustrated and devastated to say that someone broke into the shop over the weekend and did a number on our beautiful new space. Such an incredible disappointment after the high of our opening day,” says a social media post by the coffee shop.

The Kelowna business owned by David Upshaw says they hope to re-open once again a week from now.

“We are so sorry to everyone who was looking forward to visiting the café, but we will have to close for the week to work on repairs, cleanup, equipment replacement, and enhanced security,” says the post.

RELATED: VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company continues to expand

The company started in a small coffee trailer at the Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market three years ago and moved to it’s larger third location on Laurel Avenue from High Road as their next step in building the business.

Canoe Coffee Roasters' shop broken into

The new location that opened over the weekend, has now closed for repairs

