Canoes ready to hit the water at Kalamoir Regional Park

The park’s canoe launcher has been reinstalled in Kelowna after the floods

An accessible dock has been reinstalled at Kalamoir Regional Park after being initially removed due to the 2017 floods.

It has a fully accessible dock which features an EZ Launch Accessible Transfer System for safely launching canoes and kayaks. The EZ Launch system is great for people with disabilities, kids, and seniors, according to a Regional District Central Okanagan news release.

Although initially installed in 2016, the dock had to be removed in 2017 to prevent damage during the flooding and record high water levels. This year though, it’s back in service and ready for everyone to use.

Volunteers with the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (which provides barrier-free access through regional parks programs) participated in producing a video showing the Kalamoir EZ dock launch in action.

Installation of the accessible dock/canoe/kayak launch cost $85,000 and was part of a larger project to improve Kalamoir Regional Park amenities which will include trail and washroom improvements, the release said.

Also with the help of the Friends of Kalamoir Society, a new swim platform has been installed just off the main park beach. The Friends took the initiative in driving this project forward and raised almost $3,900 of the $10,500 cost of the swim platform. Memberships are available for the non-profit society which also raises funds through its annual Kalamoir Community pancake breakfast.

For more information about Kalamoir Regional Park check the park’s website.

