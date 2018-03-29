Credit: Google Maps

Slope stability issues closes Canyon Falls Park

Repairs need to be done to the area in Kelowna

Due to slope stability issues, the Canyon Falls Park trail leading to the falls is closed until further notice.

Geotechnical engineers are on-site assessing the area and will determine what repairs need to occur, according to the City of Kelowna. Signage has been posted at the affected trail advising of the closure.

The Canyon Falls Park trail that branches off of Canyon Falls Court is safe to use and remains open to park users, said the city.

For the safety of all park users and wildlife, dog owners are reminded that dogs must be on-leash when in the park. Owners are reminded to bring bags to pick up after their dogs and to properly dispose of the waste in a garbage bin. Residents are also reminded that smoking is prohibited in all city parks, said the city.

Kelowna is home to more than 200 parks and green spaces. For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

