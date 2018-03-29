Slope stability issues closes Canyon Falls Park

Repairs need to be done to the area in Kelowna

Due to slope stability issues, the Canyon Falls Park trail leading to the falls is closed until further notice.

Geotechnical engineers are on-site assessing the area and will determine what repairs need to occur, according to the City of Kelowna. Signage has been posted at the affected trail advising of the closure.

The Canyon Falls Park trail that branches off of Canyon Falls Court is safe to use and remains open to park users, said the city.

